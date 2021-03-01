Africa 54
March 01, 2021
On this edition of Africa 54, relatives of more than 300 girls abducted by gunmen from their boarding school in northwest Nigeria wait while security forces continue their search; At least two people are killed after security forces went to arrest Chad's opposition candidate Yaya Dillo at his home; The World Trade Organization's first female and first African director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala begins work, ending a six-month leadership void.