On this edition of Africa 54, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken presses Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to end hostilities in the northern Tigray region; Ghana begins its coronavirus vaccination drive with 600,000 AstraZeneca doses; The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues new public health requirements for U.S. visitors who have recently been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo or Guinea that take effect to address Ebola concerns.

A54 Technology: A Rwandan innovation firm ARED is using a state-of-the-art innovative business model to provide services while creating jobs and empowering women and people with disabilities in rural and urban communities. For more insight, Africa 54 Technology correspondent Paul Ndiho spoke to Henri Nyakarundi, CEO and founder of ARED Group, in Kigali, Rwanda.