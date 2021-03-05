On this edition of Africa 54, both the United States and the United Nations call for an immediate end to the fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and for access to independent investigators, amid reports of ongoing atrocities against civilians; One person died in a second day of violent protests in Senegal, as supporters of the main opposition leader, clashed with riot police over a rape accusation; Ghana's Supreme Court upholds President Nana Akufo-Addo's December 7 election victory.