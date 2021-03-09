Africa 54

On this edition of Africa 54, the death toll from a series of explosions at a barracks in Equatorial Guinea's city Bata has soared to 98; Supporters of Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko celebrate in the capital Dakar after he was released on bail; A Chinese-flagged fishing vessel carrying 130 tonnes of oil has run aground off the coast of Mauritius, reviving memories of a major spill last year.

