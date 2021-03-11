Africa 54
March 11, 2021 11:30 AM
On this edition of Africa 54, Ivory Coast's Prime Minister, Hamed Bakayoko, dies of cancer in Germany, where he was hospitalized; Tanzania's main opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, demands information on the health of President John Magufuli, a prominent COVID-19 skeptic whose absence from public view has brought speculation he is receiving medical treatment abroad.
A54 Health: It's been one year since the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 a pandemic. Africa 54 Health correspondent Linord Moudou speaks with WHO's Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus, to assess the pandemic's impact in Africa.