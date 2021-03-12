Africa 54

March 12, 2021 11:30 AM
On this edition of Africa 54, the U.S. White House is calling for a full, independent investigation into human rights abuses in the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region; Gunmen in the northwest Nigerian state of Kaduna kidnapped around 30 students overnight from a forestry college near a military academy; A Tanzanian diplomat has dismissed reports that the east African country’s president John Magufuli is in hospital, in a critical condition with COVID-19.

