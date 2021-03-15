Africa 54

March 15, 2021 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, armed men attempt to kidnap more students in Nigeria's Kaduna state; A Kenyan company says it has a solution to turn locusts into profit as a massive locust outbreak continues threatening farmers’ fields in East Africa; U.S. President Joe Biden hits the road after signing a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package, and Americans begin to receive stimulus checks.

