On this edition of Africa 54, Germany, France and Italy are the latest European countries to halt the rollout of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine following reports of possible adverse side effects; Sudan's prime minister writes to the African Union, United Nations, European Union and United States to formally request their mediation on the Nile water being used to fill Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

A54 Health: Africa 54 Health correspondent Linord Moudou speaks with World Health Organization's Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus about Africa's experience and efforts to contain the coronavirus.