On this edition of Africa 54, gunmen on motorcycles attack a group of civilians returning from market day in a volatile corner of Niger, leaving at least 58 people dead; A Tanzanian opposition leader calls on the government to make public information about the health of President John Magufuli; WHO Director-General shares his thoughts on COVAX, a global initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

A54 Technology: Philomera Hope Foundation Center, a youth lead initiative based in Uganda, helps end the gender technology gap by teaching women and girls IT skills. For more, Africa 54's Technology correspondent Paul Ndiho speaks with Joseph Kayiira, founder of the Philomera Hope Foundation Center in Uganda.