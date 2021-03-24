On this edition of Africa 54, following months of denials, Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed confirms that Eritrean troops entered the country's northern Tigray region during a five-month-old conflict; Congo's longtime president, Denis Sassou Nguesso, is reelected in a landslide win extending his more than 36 years as leader of the nation; World Tuberculosis Day is being mark worldwide as doctors warn that progress against the disease has been set back more than a decade by the coronavirus pandemic.

A54 Technology: Technology correspondent Paul Ndiho speaks to Oreoluwa Lesi, founder and executive director of the Women's Technology Empowerment Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, on her firm’s innovative approaches to encourage more women to pursue technology careers.