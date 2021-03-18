Africa 54

March 18, 2021 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, Tanzanians mourn following the death of the east African nation’s President John Magufuli, Tanzania’s Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan to assume the presidency for the remainder of the five-year term that Magufuli began serving last year; The United Nations human rights chief agrees to an Ethiopian request for a joint investigation in the country's northern Tigray region.

