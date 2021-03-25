Africa 54

March 25, 2021 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, Kenyan authorities give the United Nations' refugee agency an ultimatum to come up with a plan for the closure of two refugee camps; Humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders says its staff saw Ethiopian government troops shoot and kill four men they forced off a civilian bus on a road in the embattled region of Tigray; The Suez Canal remains blocked as ten tugboats struggled to free one of the world's largest container ships after it ran aground in the waterway.

