On this edition of Africa 54, Kenyan authorities give the United Nations' refugee agency an ultimatum to come up with a plan for the closure of two refugee camps; Humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders says its staff saw Ethiopian government troops shoot and kill four men they forced off a civilian bus on a road in the embattled region of Tigray; The Suez Canal remains blocked as ten tugboats struggled to free one of the world's largest container ships after it ran aground in the waterway.