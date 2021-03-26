On this edition of Africa 54, Eritrea agrees to withdraw troops from Ethiopian territory along their common border, as announced by Ethiopia's prime minister Abiy Ahmed; Helicopter gunships exchanged fire with suspected Islamist insurgents as fighting raged for a second day around a gas hub town in northern Mozambique; Officials stopped all ships entering the Suez Canal as the huge container ship blocking channel may take weeks to free.

A54 Entertainment: Music Time in Africa’s Heather Maxwell features a top-trending song from the Seychelles, “Babadou” by Ion Kid & Auspicious.