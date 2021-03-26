Africa 54
March 26, 2021 12:30 PM
This program will begin at 12:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
On this edition of Africa 54, Eritrea agrees to withdraw troops from Ethiopian territory along their common border, as announced by Ethiopia's prime minister Abiy Ahmed; Helicopter gunships exchanged fire with suspected Islamist insurgents as fighting raged for a second day around a gas hub town in northern Mozambique; Officials stopped all ships entering the Suez Canal as the huge container ship blocking channel may take weeks to free.
A54 Entertainment: Music Time in Africa’s Heather Maxwell features a top-trending song from the Seychelles, “Babadou” by Ion Kid & Auspicious.