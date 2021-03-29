Africa 54
March 29, 2021
On this edition of Africa 54, fighting in Tigray region of Ethiopia is believed to have claimed thousands of lives and displaced more than 1 million people; Dozens of people are killed in an attack on the northern Mozambique town of Palma, four days after militant attacks were launched; A massive container ship blocking Egypt’s Suez Canal for nearly a week has been partially refloated.