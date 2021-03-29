Africa 54

March 29, 2021 12:30 PM
Embed
This program will begin at 12:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On this edition of Africa 54, fighting in Tigray region of Ethiopia is believed to have claimed thousands of lives and displaced more than 1 million people; Dozens of people are killed in an attack on the northern Mozambique town of Palma, four days after militant attacks were launched; A massive container ship blocking Egypt’s Suez Canal for nearly a week has been partially refloated.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 03/26/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - March 26, 2021
A54 March 26
Thu, 03/25/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - March 25, 2021
A54 March 25
Wed, 03/24/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - March 24, 2021
A54 March 24
Tue, 03/23/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - March 23, 2021
A54 March 23
Mon, 03/22/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - March 22, 2021
A54 March 22