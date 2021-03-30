On this edition of Africa 54, Sarah Onyango Obama, the grandmother of former U.S. President Barack Obama passes away in a hospital in Kisumu, Kenya; Shipping is on the move again in Egypt's Suez Canal after tugs refloated a giant container ship which had been blocking the channel for almost a week; The trial of former police officer, Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering George Floyd, begins in the U.S. state of Minnesota.