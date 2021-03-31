On this edition of Africa 54, United Nations says nearly 700 families have been displaced from the northern Mozambique town of Palma after civilian attacks; Kenyan educator and philanthropist Sarah Onyango Obama, grandmother of former U.S President Barack Obama, is laid to rest in Kenya; College lecturer, Yetunde Omede, discusses how lawlessness and school abductions in Nigeria may impact President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacy.

A54 Technology: Bamboo bicycles in Ghana are generating a lot of interest in the international market. Booomers International, a grassroots community development organization, specializes in producing bamboo-framed bicycles for export worldwide. Africa 54's Technology correspondent Paul Ndiho spoke to Kwabena Danso, CEO, Booomers International in Kumasi, Ghana.