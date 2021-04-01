Africa 54
On this edition of Africa 54, gunmen kill 30 civilians in an attack on a village in the west of the Ethiopian region of Oromiya; Niger's government says an attempted military coup was stopped Wednesday, just days before the new president is due to take office; A team of South Africans has won a Cape Town competition to create a zero-carbon home, just ahead of Earth Day.