April 05, 2021 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray, following mounting reports blaming the Eritreans for human rights abuses; An Egyptian museum housing a collection of ancient Egyptian mummies officially opens to the public in Cairo, A new study finds that stillbirths, maternal deaths and ectopic pregnancies rose during the coronavirus pandemic.