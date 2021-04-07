On this edition of Africa 54, coronavirus-related deaths worldwide crossed 3 million, as the latest global resurgence of COVID-19 infections is challenging vaccination efforts across the globe; Tanzania's president Samia Suluhu Hassan announces a scientific committee to research COVID-19, an apparent departure from the pandemic-skeptic policies of her predecessor, John Magufuli.

A54 Technology: Nigerian insurance technology startup, Curacel, an artificial intelligence powered platform for claims processing and fraud management in Africa, recently secured $450,000 in funding for product development and expansion. Africa 54's Technology correspondent Paul Ndiho speaks to Henry Mascot, Co-founder and CEO of Curacel, on the achievement.