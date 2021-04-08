Africa 54
On this edition of Africa 54, after negotiations over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam failed to make any progress, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi warns Ethiopia; Nigeria directs its states to limit the number of first vaccine shots administered after India ‘s temporary hold on major exports of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots; Nigeria’s medical workers report increased number of people dealing with psychological symptoms of anxiety, hopelessness, and suicidal thoughts.