April 09, 2021 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, Prince Philip, the Greek-born consort to Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest sitting monarch, has died at the age of 99; Regional leaders from South Africa, Zimbabwe and Botswana meet in Mozambique to consider a response to the insurgency in the southern African nation; The African Union has dropped plans to secure COVID-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India for African nations.