April 12, 2021 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, vote counting starts in Chad after a tense presidential election on Sunday that is likely to see President Idriss Deby extend his three-decade rule; In Benin, vote counting continues in a presidential poll that was boycotted by some opposition parties over violence triggered by objections to President Patrice Talon's quest for a second five-year mandate.

