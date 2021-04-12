Africa 54
April 12, 2021 12:30 PM
This program will begin at 12:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
On this edition of Africa 54, vote counting starts in Chad after a tense presidential election on Sunday that is likely to see President Idriss Deby extend his three-decade rule; In Benin, vote counting continues in a presidential poll that was boycotted by some opposition parties over violence triggered by objections to President Patrice Talon's quest for a second five-year mandate.