April 13, 2021 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, a group of Libya-based rebels attack a Chadian border post in the north of the country as polling stations began counting votes from the weekend presidential election; At least 34 people drown when a boat carrying migrants from Yemen capsizes off the coast of Djibouti; Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee announces the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

