April 15, 2021 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, incumbent president Patrice Talon win Benin's election in the first round with more than 86 percent of the vote; Hundreds of women report that they were subjected to horrific sexual violence by Ethiopian and allied Eritrean soldiers after fighting broke out in November in the northern region of Ethiopia, A South African mobile communications company launches a free mobile phone application to support targets of gender-based violence.

