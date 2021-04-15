Africa 54
April 15, 2021 12:30 PM
This program will begin at 12:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
On this edition of Africa 54, incumbent president Patrice Talon win Benin's election in the first round with more than 86 percent of the vote; Hundreds of women report that they were subjected to horrific sexual violence by Ethiopian and allied Eritrean soldiers after fighting broke out in November in the northern region of Ethiopia, A South African mobile communications company launches a free mobile phone application to support targets of gender-based violence.