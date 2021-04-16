On this edition of Africa 54, the International Monetary Fund says Sub-Saharan Africa will suffer the world's slowest growth in 2021, urging wealthy nations to step in to improve access to vaccines; Nigerian authorities step up efforts to vaccinate more people against COVID-19 after a slow rollout blamed on misinformation; Zimbabwe's government reports nearly 5,000 teenage pregnancies in January and February - a major jump from previous years.

A54 Entertainment: Host of Music Time in Africa, Heather Maxwell, brings us fresh news from Kenya with Methengez – Nairobi’s red-hot musical, power couple