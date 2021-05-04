Africa 54

May 04, 2021 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, Tanzania announces new anti-coronavirus measures, saying it wants to prevent the importation of new variants; More than a dozen people, including seven soldiers, are killed by Islamist militants in an attack in northeast Nigeria; The government of Congo announces it will replace civilian authorities with military administrations in two conflict-hit provinces for a month.

