Africa 54
May 04, 2021 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, Tanzania announces new anti-coronavirus measures, saying it wants to prevent the importation of new variants; More than a dozen people, including seven soldiers, are killed by Islamist militants in an attack in northeast Nigeria; The government of Congo announces it will replace civilian authorities with military administrations in two conflict-hit provinces for a month.