Africa 54
May 11, 2021 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa warns of "vaccine apartheid" if wealthier nations hog vaccines, while poorer countries go without; The World Health Organization says the coronavirus variant first identified in India last year is being classified as a variant of global concern.
A54 Health: Health correspondent Linord Moudou speaks with Dr. Edward Sang, a Gynecologic Oncologist at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi Kenya, on the unexpected case of a young Malian mother who attracted worldwide attention after giving birth to nonuplets.