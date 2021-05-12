Africa 54
May 12, 2021 12:30 PM
This program will begin at 12:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
On this edition of Africa 54, a drop in electricity generation in Ivory Coast and Ghana leaves households and businesses angry, as well as cutting power supplies to neighboring West African countries Mali and Burkina Faso; The World Health Organization to review coronavirus data from Seychelles after the health ministry says more than a third of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week had been fully vaccinated.