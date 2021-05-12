Africa 54

May 12, 2021 12:30 PM
Embed
This program will begin at 12:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On this edition of Africa 54, a drop in electricity generation in Ivory Coast and Ghana leaves households and businesses angry, as well as cutting power supplies to neighboring West African countries Mali and Burkina Faso; The World Health Organization to review coronavirus data from Seychelles after the health ministry says more than a third of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week had been fully vaccinated.

Latest Episodes
Tue, 05/11/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - May 11, 2021
A54 May 11
Mon, 05/10/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - May 10, 2021
A54 May 10
Fri, 05/07/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - May 7, 2021
A54 May 7
Thu, 05/06/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - May 6, 2021
A54 May 6
Wed, 05/05/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - May 5, 2021
A54 May 5