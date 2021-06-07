On this edition of Africa 54, the Islamic State West African Province said in an audio recording heard by Reuters media on Sunday that the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, was dead; As wealthy countries begin to reopen after securing vaccine supplies early, African nations are still struggling to acquire shots; Burkina Faso’s government declared three days of mourning following an attack that left at least 160 people dead in the northern village of Solhan in Yagha Province.