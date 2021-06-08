Africa 54
June 08, 2021
On this edition of Africa 54, since the brutal civil war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region began in November, many health care centers in the area have been looted and destroyed; The United States on Monday imposed visa restrictions on individuals believed to be undermining a peaceful resolution to Cameroon's conflict between state forces and English-speaking rebels; & Mali's interim president Assimi Goita on Monday named opposition leader and former minister Choguel Maiga as prime minister of the transitional government, according to a decree read on state television.