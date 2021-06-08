On this edition of Africa 54, since the brutal civil war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region began in November, many health care centers in the area have been looted and destroyed; The United States on Monday imposed visa restrictions on individuals believed to be undermining a peaceful resolution to Cameroon's conflict between state forces and English-speaking rebels; & Mali's interim president Assimi Goita on Monday named opposition leader and former minister Choguel Maiga as prime minister of the transitional government, according to a decree read on state television.