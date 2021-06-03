Africa 54

June 03, 2021 12:30 PM
This program will begin at 12:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On this edition of Africa 54, following last week’s military coup in Mali, the African Union suspended the country from its membership, just days after the West African regional bloc ECOWAS suspended Mali’s membership; ICC Chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has asked Sudan’s government to hand over Ahmed Haroun, a key suspect in war crimes committed in Darfur and a close ally of ousted president Omar al-Bashir; Hundreds of Zimbabweans protest a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines as the country awaits more doses from China.

Latest Episodes
Wed, 06/02/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - June 2, 2021
A54 June 2
Tue, 06/01/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - June 1, 2021
A54 June 1
Mon, 05/31/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - May 31, 2021
A54 5.31
Fri, 05/28/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - May 28, 2020
54 May 28
Thu, 05/27/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - May 27, 2021
A54 May 27