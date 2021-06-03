On this edition of Africa 54, following last week’s military coup in Mali, the African Union suspended the country from its membership, just days after the West African regional bloc ECOWAS suspended Mali’s membership; ICC Chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has asked Sudan’s government to hand over Ahmed Haroun, a key suspect in war crimes committed in Darfur and a close ally of ousted president Omar al-Bashir; Hundreds of Zimbabweans protest a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines as the country awaits more doses from China.