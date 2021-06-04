On this edition of Africa 54, millions of people in Ethiopia’s Tigray region are in desperate need of food aid; France said it would suspend joint military operations with Malian forces after the West African country's second coup in nine months; The White House has announced it will deliver the bulk of its first 25 million donated doses of COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX, the United Nations-backed program delivering vaccines to low- and middle-income countries; & A group of Nigerian health workers teamed up last week for a COVID-19 musical aimed at comforting those impacted by the virus.