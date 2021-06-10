On this edition of Africa 54: some 200 bodies are buried in shallow graves in and around the town of Hawzen, Ethiopia after more than seven months of war in the Tigray region; Heavy flooding has washed away soil in an agricultural area of Ethiopia's Amhara state, but members of the community are fighting back with a simple solution; & The Sudanese finance ministry has announced that the price of gasoline and diesel will rise as it enacts International Monetary Fund-monitored reforms aimed at turning around its economy.