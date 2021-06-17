Africa 54
12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held his first and only election rally Wednesday ahead of Ethiopia's elections next week; The Arab League is urging Ethiopia to avoid taking unilateral steps that would harm Egypt and Sudan regarding its giant dam project on the Blue Nile; & A 1,098-carat diamond believed to be the third largest gem-quality stone ever to be mined, has been discovered in Botswana.