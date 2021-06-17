Africa 54

June 17, 2021 12:30 PM
360p | 92 MB
480p | 132 MB
540p | 169 MB
720p | 342 MB
Original | 740 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at 12:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On this edition of Africa 54: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held his first and only election rally Wednesday ahead of Ethiopia's elections next week; The Arab League is urging Ethiopia to avoid taking unilateral steps that would harm Egypt and Sudan regarding its giant dam project on the Blue Nile; & A 1,098-carat diamond believed to be the third largest gem-quality stone ever to be mined, has been discovered in Botswana. 

Latest Episodes
Wed, 06/16/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54, June 16, 2021
Africa 54
Tue, 06/15/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54, June 15, 2021
Africa 54
Mon, 06/14/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54, June 14, 2021
a54 June 4, 2021
Fri, 06/11/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54, June 11, 2021
Africa 54
Thu, 06/10/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54, June 10, 2021
Africa 54