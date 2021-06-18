Africa 54

June 18, 2021 12:30 PM
360p | 94 MB
480p | 134 MB
Original | 740 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at 12:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On this edition of Africa 54: we look at Kenneth Kaunda, one of Africa's liberation heroes, who died Thursday and led his country to independence against British rule on October 24, 1964; Sunday is United Nations World Refugee Day and this year's theme is "Together We Heal, Learn and Shine;" & Ethiopian voters are preparing to cast ballots Monday in what will be Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s first electoral test since he took office in 2018.

Latest Episodes
Thu, 06/17/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54, June 17, 2021
A54 June 4, 2021
Wed, 06/16/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54, June 16, 2021
Africa 54
Tue, 06/15/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54, June 15, 2021
Africa 54
Mon, 06/14/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54, June 14, 2021
a54 June 4, 2021
Fri, 06/11/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54, June 11, 2021
Africa 54