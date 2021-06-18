On this edition of Africa 54: we look at Kenneth Kaunda, one of Africa's liberation heroes, who died Thursday and led his country to independence against British rule on October 24, 1964; Sunday is United Nations World Refugee Day and this year's theme is "Together We Heal, Learn and Shine;" & Ethiopian voters are preparing to cast ballots Monday in what will be Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s first electoral test since he took office in 2018.