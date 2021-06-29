Africa 54
On this edition of Africa 54: reaction to the unilateral cease-fire in Ethiopia's Tigray; U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says the U.S. strongly supports an Italian initiative to focus on Africa in the fight against Islamic State; and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan says her government is expected to spend $470 million dollars buying vaccines and supporting economic sectors hit hard by COVID-19.