Africa 54

June 29, 2021 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54: reaction to the unilateral cease-fire in Ethiopia's Tigray; U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says the U.S. strongly supports an Italian initiative to focus on Africa in the fight against Islamic State; and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan says her government is expected to spend $470 million dollars buying vaccines and supporting economic sectors hit hard by COVID-19.

