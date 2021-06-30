Africa 54

June 30, 2021 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54: Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that the East African nation will receive its first batch of 13 million COVID-19 vaccine shots from Johnson and Johnson in August; the Democratic Republic of Congo's military is blaming two explosions in the eastern city of Beni on the Allied Democratic Forces - a militant group which claims to have links to Islamic State; and reaction to the jail sentence against Ex-South African president Jacob Zuma who has been found guilty of contempt of court after failing to appear before a corruption inquiry.

