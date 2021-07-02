On this edition of Africa 54: South Africa's hospitals are being overwhelmed with steady flow patients as the third wave of COVID-19 infections ravages the country; Italian Coast Guard officials say at least seven migrants, one of them pregnant, have drowned after a boat carrying them capsized five miles off the Italian island of Lampedusa; And the Ethiopian government is urging Tigrayan rebels to join a unilateral ceasefire in their conflict as aid agencies struggle to reach hundreds of thousands of people facing famine.