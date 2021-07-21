Africa 54

July 21, 2021 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54: Nigerian authorities have secured the release of 100 people, including women, children and nursing mothers, who were kidnapped from their village in northwestern Nigeria over a month ago; Tanzania's main opposition party said its leader had been arrested with 10 other party figures; And the United States on Tuesday carried out an air strike against al Shabaab militants in Somalia, the first strike in the country since President Joe Biden came into office.

