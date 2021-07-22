Africa 54
July 22, 2021 12:30 PM
This program will begin at 12:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
On this edition of Africa 54: Africa next week gets the first batch of 400 million Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses as a severe third wave of COVID-19 infections batters the Continent. Olympic officials are warning against what they say are divisive political protests at the Summer Games in Tokyo; And the Lagos state government is educating medical experts on better ways to deal with public health crisis, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic and the new delta variant.