On this edition of Africa 54: Mali's government says a man who attempted to stab coup-leading interim President Colonel Assimi Goita has died while in police custody. Tunisian troops blocked the head of parliament from entering the building early Monday, hours after President Kais Saied announced he had fired Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and suspended parliament for 30 days; And Sierra Leone is set to become the 23rd country in Africa to abolish the death penalty.