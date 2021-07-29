On this edition of Africa 54: Ethiopian protestors reportedly block a vital trade corridor after a deadly attack in the Somali region blamed on a militia from neighboring Afar; This month's riots Riots across South Africa this month exposed a long-simmering anger over inequality and insecurity in the country; And in stark contrast from the COVID-skeptic policies of her predecessor, Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday received her COVID-19 vaccination and encouraged others to do the same.