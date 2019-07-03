Africa News Tonight is a 30-minute news magazine program that airs twice each evening Monday through Friday, at 1600 and 1800 UTC/GMT.

Africa News Tonight brings you the latest news from our correspondents on the continent, as well as interviews with African officials, opposition leaders, NGOs, human rights activists and government officials.

The show also examines developments in science and technology, the environment, development issues, the African diaspora, business, lifestyle and culture.