Africa Policies under the Biden Administration

February 05, 2021 05:30 PM
Embed
Listen
Africa Policies under the Biden Administration
This program will begin at 5:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Host Carol Castiel and VOA’s Daybreak Africa host, James Butty, talk with Judd Devermont, speaks with Director of the Africa Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies about prospects for a more dynamic, multi-dimensional US – Africa policy under the Biden Administration.

Carol Castiel
By
Carol Castiel
James Butty
By
James Butty
Managing Editor, Host of "Daybreak Africa," Radio Program
Latest Episodes
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 05:30 PM
Dynamics of Protests from the March on Washington
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. acknowledges the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial…
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 05:30 PM
Covid-19 Pandemic Update
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, a Walgreens pharmacist prepares a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19…
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 05:30 PM
Spotlight on International Religious Freedom
US COMMISSION ON INTERNATIONAL RELIGIOUS FREEDOM SYMBOL
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 05:30 PM
Frances Lee on Political Bipartisanship
The Limits of Party - Frances Lee - PCUSA
Fri, 01/01/2021 - 05:30 PM
Technology Trends for 2021
A XR-1 5G cloud robot by CloudMinds shakes hands with a visitor, during the Mobile World Congress wireless show, in Barcelona,…