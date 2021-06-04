Africa Promotes Investment in Food Security
June 04, 2021 08:30 PM
PCUSA guest host Kim Lewis speaks with Atsuko Toda, acting vice-president of the African Development Bank's Agriculture, Human and Social Capital about the latest breakthroughs to boost food production and ensure food security in Africa. Toda also shares highlights from the recent high level virtual "Leaders' Dialogue" presented by the African Development Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD.