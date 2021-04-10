Africa Update
April 10, 2021 06:05 PM
April 09, 2021
Africa Update
On this edition of Encounter, host Carol Castiel talks with Johannesburg-based journalist, Gabriele Steinhauser, deputy bureau chief for Africa at The Wall Street Journal and Jon Temin, Director of the Africa Program at Freedom House, about the status of the coronavirus pandemic in Africa and its impact on economic and political life, as well as the roots of the troubling Islamist insurgency in the province of Cabo Delgado, Mozambique.