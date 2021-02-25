COVID-19 Pandemic

African Countries Kick Off Inoculation Campaigns with Chinese-Made COVID-19 Vaccine

February 25, 2021 08:23 PM
As countries kick off vaccination campaigns in Africa amid mistrust over COVID-19 vaccine efficacy, health ministers are among the first ones to take the shots. VOA’s Mariama Diallo reports on Senegal and Zimbabwe, two countries that began inoculating their populations using Sinopharm — the Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine.

Mariama Diallo
By
Mariama Diallo
