African Union Election Draws Fire for Unopposed Candidate at Top

As the world’s attention is focused on the presidential election in America, another important vote for a key position is generating controversy in Africa. Chadian politician Moussa Faki Mahamat is running unopposed for reelection as chairman of the African Union Commission. Critics say his run is undemocratic, and they are seeking to extend the nomination deadline to November. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg.

Camera: Zaheer Cassim

Produced by: Rob Raffaele