Africans in US Celebrate Africa Day

May 29, 2015 02:11 PM
To celebrate this yearâs Africa Day, the African Ambassadors Group to the U.S. held a series of events highlighting the progress the continent has made and the challenges that lie ahead. To top off all the celebrations, a gala - which Mariama Diallo attended. She reports on the fun but also on this yearâs theme: Women Empowerment & Development!

