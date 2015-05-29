Africans in US Celebrate Africa Day
May 29, 2015 02:11 PM
To celebrate this yearâs Africa Day, the African Ambassadors Group to the U.S. held a series of events highlighting the progress the continent has made and the challenges that lie ahead. To top off all the celebrations, a gala - which Mariama Diallo attended. She reports on the fun but also on this yearâs theme: Women Empowerment & Development!