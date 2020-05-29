Africa's Coronavirus Food Crisis

On Healthy Living this week, how is food security being affected by the Coronavirus pandemic? A look at how Zimbabweans are struggling when it comes to feeding themselves during the lockdown. And, could Africa become the next epicenter of the pandemic? We hear from Deputy Director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Ahmed Ogwell Ouma on this. Finally, salons in Nairobi have created a Coronavirus hairstyle in hopes of bringing awareness. These stories and more on the show this week. S1, Ep47